What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | November 24-26

Posted at 3:53 PM, Nov 22, 2023
PHOENIX — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, November 24-26, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.

Friday, November 24

Glendale Glitters

When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Glendale
Cost: Free Admission

Fantasy of Lights Street Parade and Tree Lighting

When: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Tempe
Cost: Free Admission

Holiday Ornament Marketplace

When: Nov. 24-26 at 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Heard Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Gabriel Iglesias at Footprint Center

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $60

Saturday, November 25

Phoenix Flea Small Business Saturday

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Historic Heritage Square, Phoenix
Cost: $5 General Admission

Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer

When: Now - Dec. 24
Where: Herberger Theater, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $20

Disney’s Encanto at Symphony Hall

When: Nov. 24-26
Where: Phoenix Symphony Hall
Cost: Tickets start at $35

Native American All-Star Comedy Night

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $20

Trilogy Tour: Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $150

Sunday, November 26

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 2:05 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start $13

