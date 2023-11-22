What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | November 24-26

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, November 24-26, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.

Friday, November 24

Glendale Glitters

When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Glendale

Cost: Free Admission

Zack Perry

Fantasy of Lights Street Parade and Tree Lighting

When: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Tempe

Cost: Free Admission

City of Tempe

Holiday Ornament Marketplace

When: Nov. 24-26 at 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Heard Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Heard Museum

Gabriel Iglesias at Footprint Center

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $60

Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Gabriel Iglesias arrives at the premiere of Netflix's "You People" on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at The Regency Theatre at Westwood Village in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP).

Saturday, November 25

Phoenix Flea Small Business Saturday

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Historic Heritage Square, Phoenix

Cost: $5 General Admission

Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer

When: Now - Dec. 24

Where: Herberger Theater, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Herberger Theater

Disney’s Encanto at Symphony Hall

When: Nov. 24-26

Where: Phoenix Symphony Hall

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Native American All-Star Comedy Night

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Gila River Resorts and Casinos

Trilogy Tour: Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $150

Footprint Center

Sunday, November 26

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 2:05 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start $13

——-

