What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | November 24-26

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, November 24-26, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.
Friday, November 24
When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Glendale
Cost: Free Admission
Fantasy of Lights Street Parade and Tree Lighting
When: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Tempe
Cost: Free Admission
When: Nov. 24-26 at 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Heard Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Gabriel Iglesias at Footprint Center
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $60
Saturday, November 25
Phoenix Flea Small Business Saturday
When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Historic Heritage Square, Phoenix
Cost: $5 General Admission
When: Now - Dec. 24
Where: Herberger Theater, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $20
Disney’s Encanto at Symphony Hall
When: Nov. 24-26
Where: Phoenix Symphony Hall
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Native American All-Star Comedy Night
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $20
Trilogy Tour: Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $150
Sunday, November 26
Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals
When: 2:05 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start $13
——-