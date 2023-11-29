WeightWatchers embracings drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy

WeightWatchers isn't shying away from the popularity of weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy.

Despite being a company that has traditionally promoted dieting, meetings and weekly weigh-ins, the company's CEO, Sima Sistani, made the decision to embrace the drugs.

“These medications have shown, and science has evolved to say, that living with obesity is a chronic condition," Sistani said in an interview with CNN. "It’s important, no matter what it means for our business, to just be clear about that. It’s not willpower alone."

Ozempic and Wegovy were first prescribed to treat type 2 diabetes but have surged in popularity as a weight loss drug. Semaglutide, the main ingredient in the drugs, helps suppress a user's appetite and feelings of hunger.

Understanding the demand for the drugs, CNN reports that WeightWatchers purchased a telehealth company in March.

Members can now meet virtually with a clinician to find out if they would benefit from weight loss medication.

“We’re a public company and so we have transparency of operations," Sistani said. "We believe we can provide a much better experience for people on these medications.”

The pivot from just dieting to promoting weight loss drugs has been good for business. The company shares are up over 85% in the last year.

Going forward, Sistani said WeightWatchers will continue to evolve and meet customers where they are.

“We’re going to grow in ways that resonate with a more digitally forward consumer,” she said.

