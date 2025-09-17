Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WHAT TO EXPECT: Hot and muggy Wednesday, then storm chances ramp up!

It’s been a hazy start to Wednesday across the Valley, with dust drifting in from storms over eastern and southeastern Arizona. Expect partly cloudy skies today, with highs holding in the 100s across the Valley.
Storm chances back in the Valley this week!
PHOENIX — Big changes are on the way as monsoon moisture makes a comeback.

Our region is also tapping into a storm system that will approach from the west and we also have lingering moisture from the remnants of Mario pushing in too.

Together, these ingredients could spark severe storms across parts of Arizona on Thursday and Friday.

Rainfall amounts will vary around the state. Right now, the Valley is expected to receive 0.10” to 0.25” with some isolated areas seeing up to an inch of rain.

Any storms that develop could bring gusty winds, blowing dust, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and heavy downpours capable of causing localized flooding.

