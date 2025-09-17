WHAT TO EXPECT: Hot and muggy Wednesday, then storm chances ramp up!

PHOENIX — Big changes are on the way as monsoon moisture makes a comeback.

Our region is also tapping into a storm system that will approach from the west and we also have lingering moisture from the remnants of Mario pushing in too.

Together, these ingredients could spark severe storms across parts of Arizona on Thursday and Friday.

Rainfall amounts will vary around the state. Right now, the Valley is expected to receive 0.10” to 0.25” with some isolated areas seeing up to an inch of rain.

Any storms that develop could bring gusty winds, blowing dust, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and heavy downpours capable of causing localized flooding.