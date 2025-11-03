Governor Katie Hobbs campaigns in Phoenix as reelection race heats up

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs officially hit the campaign trail this weekend in Arizona, chasing a second term in a tour that took her to Phoenix, Bisbee, and Tucson.

Hobbs announced her reelection campaign last month, saying she wanted to steer away from divisive politics. Three Republicans have already entered the race to try to ensure Arizona is led by a conservative once again.

It's expected to be another long and contentious gubernatorial race in the Grand Canyon State. Hobbs promised in a speech to supporters at UA Local 469 in central Phoenix on Sunday that she would continue to work to address the root problems of issues Arizonans are facing, not just the symptoms.

"With everyday costs constantly going up, I know firsthand the challenges that so many Arizona families are facing," she said.

The appeal to addressing kitchen table issues is expected to be a large part of next year's campaigns, with President Donald Trump's promises to address the rising cost of living considered to be a factor in his victory in 2024.

After rumors that other big-name Arizona Democrats would attempt to primary her, Hobbs remains the only Democrat to run for governor. She faces off against three established Republicans.

Karrin Taylor Robson, who ran for governor in 2022 before being beaten in the primary by television anchor Kari Lake, was the first to throw her hat in the ring. Earlier this year, Rep. Andy Biggs, who represents CD-5 in Congress, announced his run for the state's top job. And most recently, Rep. David Schweikert announced he would be stepping away from Congress, where he represents CD-1, to campaign for governor.

Biggs and Taylor Robson split an endorsement from Trump.

Hobbs won the gubernatorial election by just 17,000 votes in 2022, barely beating Lake. Hobbs admitted in her speech Sunday that 2026 would be another tight race.

"Every vote's going to matter, and that's why your work, your energy, and your voice are going to help make all the difference," she said. "The choice in this election could not be clearer. My opponents embrace every single harmful position coming out of Washington, D.C., no matter the cost to Arizona families. They're focused on Washington, and I'm focused on Arizona."

Hobbs is one of five Democratic governors running for reelection in a state Trump won last year.