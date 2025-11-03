Adoptable pups on parade at Arizona Animal Welfare League's annual Walk to Save Animals

TEMPE, AZ — It was truly a doggie takeover at Tempe Beach Park over the weekend!

The Arizona Animal Welfare League hosted its 27th annual Walk to Save Animals Saturday morning, featuring a number of adoptable pets, more than 50 resource providers, and even a doggie dating game for people to fall in love with available pets!

Since 1971, AAWL has been Arizona’s largest and oldest no-kill shelter.

The group also provides a number of resources to help families keep their pets.

“Not only do the funds raised support adoptions, they also support resources we provide to the community,” explains Kimberly Root, AAWL’s director of marketing and communications. “We have our low-cost community vet clinic, where we offer affordable wellness care and vaccines. We also have our post-adoption support program, where we follow up with the doctors after the first year of adoption and beyond.”

To learn more about AAWL’s resources, find adoptable dogs and cats, or make a donation, visit their website.