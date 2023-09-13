Storms leave path of destruction, flipping planes at Mesa's Falcon Field Airport

Strong storms moved through the Phoenix area Tuesday night, dropping heavy rain at times, putting thousands of people in the dark and leaving a trail of destruction.

Parts of the East Valley appeared to be hit the hardest after the evening storms. At Falcon Field, aircraft were seen flipped over and buildings were ripped apart.

Falcon Field received more than an inch of rain, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.

Thousands without power as damaging storms rip through the Valley

In Phoenix, power outages were reported, including ones that impacted traffic signals.

A large tree near 40th Street and Indian School Road was also downed during the storm, hitting a home.

Tree knocked over into Phoenix home during storms

Storms brought more rain that continued to fall in the far east Valley early Wednesday morning. More storms are possible around the Valley and state.

FULL FORECAST

LIVE RADAR