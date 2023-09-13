RAIN TOTALS: How much rain fell in the Valley during Tuesday's storms? (9/12/23)

Damaging storms moved through parts of the Valley Tuesday night, bringing heavy rain to some locations.

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County keeps track of rain totals across the Phoenix metro and surrounding areas.

While some rain gauges didn’t record any rain, others recorded more than an inch. More storms are possible on Wednesday.

How much has fallen in your area over the last 24 hours? (Last updated at 4:30 a.m., Wednesday)

Apache Junction: 0.24”

Glendale: 0.24”

Horseshoe Lake (north of the Valley): 2.32”

Loop 303 and Camelback Road: 0.51”

Mesa (Falcon Field): 1.10”

Mesa (Usery Mountain Park): 0.63”

Morristown: 0.24”

New River: 0.67”

Phoenix (Gateway Community College): 0.04”

Phoenix (27th and Maryland avenues): 0.71”

Scottsdale (64th Street and Osborn Road): 0.59”

Sun City West: 0.16”

Sunset Point: 1.38”

