Thousands of people are left in the dark as monsoon storms sweep the Valley.

Storms developed early Tuesday afternoon and continued to build throughout the evening.

Thousands of both Salt River Project (SRP) and Arizona Public Service (APS) are experiencing outages.

As of 8:30 p.m. -

APS: 6,633 customers impacted. There is no estimated time for restoration.

SRP: 7,825 customers impacted. The estimated time for restoration is 10:30 p.m.