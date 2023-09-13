WATCH: Phoenix lightning strikes, downed saguaros and fires during monsoon storms

PHOENIX — Valley residents were in for quite the show Tuesday and Wednesday as monsoon storms showed off impressive thunder and lightning, along with heavy rain and strong winds.

Bill Brooks, who lives near 36th Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix, shared surveillance video from their home during storms Tuesday night. He was caught off guard when he says a lightning bolt struck their neighbor's tree. He says the massive tree was later uprooted during the storm, falling on his neighbor's home.

It's a good reminder to stay indoors and protected during storms, especially when lightning is so close by.

Lightning strike caught on video in Phoenix

A resident in McCormick Ranch shared another video of a palm tree that caught fire following an apparent lightning strike.

Palm tree catches fire amid lightning storm in McCormick Ranch

Another resident in the Scottsdale area, Rochelle, shared a video of strong winds violently blowing her property's trees and bushes. You can hear the strong howling of the wind in the video below:

Strong winds during storm in Scottsdale

The winds were too much for one desert plant. A Valley viewer shared a video of a saguaro toppling over during the storm. They say this saguaro was estimated to be around 150-200 years old.