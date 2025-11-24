National Weather Service confirms weak tornado touched down near Wickenburg

WICKENBURG, AZ — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down on Tuesday amid storms west of the Valley.

According to a Preliminary Damage Survey, on Nov. 18, around 4:20 p.m., an EF-0 tornado briefly touched down west of Wickenburg, in the area of Forepaugh, Arizona.

There was some damage reported in the area, including an RV trailer that was flipped over. Nearby buildings and vehicles were also impacted.

NWS says maximum wind speeds in the area during the EF-0 tornado reached 80-85 miles per hour.

Storms passed through the Valley and state last week, bringing multiple rounds of wet weather our way.

Those storms led to flight delays in the Valley, water rescues and more.

The Wickenburg area received more than two inches of rain, according to Maricopa County Flood Control District data.

