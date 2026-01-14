MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winter warm-up stays put for now

PHOENIX — A strong ridge of high pressure takes control of the west and is blocking any storms from coming our way.

This ridge is keeping us dry, warm, and sunny.

Valley highs will soar into the mid to upper 70s for the rest of the week, putting us around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Early morning lows will get milder, too.

Expect overnight temperatures in the Valley in the mid-40s to low 50s for the rest of the week.

We may feel a few breezes in the Valley, but the windier conditions will stay confined to northern and northwestern Arizona this week. Watch out for wind gusts over 40 mph in Bullhead City!

We'll also see a few passing clouds at times, but our forecast will stay dry through the weekend and into early next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.21" from average)

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

_________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

