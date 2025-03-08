MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winter storm moves out, dry weekend ahead

PHOENIX — Our Friday winter storm is clearing the state and we're in for a dry weekend ahead!

Temperatures will be soaring into the upper 70s by Sunday.

However, another storm system could arrive by Tuesday, bringing cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and another round of rain and snow.

Stay tuned for updates as we track its development!

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-1.95" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

