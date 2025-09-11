Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds cranking up across Arizona as temperatures drop

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are still possible, especially in eastern and southeastern Arizona. Here in the Valley, we'll see a slight chance of an isolated storm or two through Thursday afternoon. As a storm system passes to our north, we are also seeing winds pick up across Arizona this week.
Posted

PHOENIX — Isolated showers and thunderstorms are still possible, especially in eastern and southeastern Arizona.

Here in the Valley, we'll see a slight chance of an isolated storm or two through Friday.

As a storm system passes to our north, we are also seeing winds pick up across Arizona this week.

Here in the Valley, peak gusts could hit 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph across parts of the high country.

Winds will back off a bit by Friday, but it's still looking breezy across much of the state.

As those winds usher in some cooler air, temperatures will drop nearly 10 degrees in many Arizona spots by Friday.

Valley highs will drop into the upper 90s with early morning lows in the low to mid 70s heading into the weekend.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 2.15" (-2.88" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.68" (-1.41" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

______________________________________

