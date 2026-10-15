MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds cranking up across Arizona

PHOENIX — We’re drying out and warming up as our latest fall storm moves out of Arizona.

After a cool start in the 50s this morning, Valley highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 today. That’s right around normal for mid-October.

We’ll stay warm on Friday with highs near 90 across the Valley.

Winds will start to pick up late today and continue to be an issue throughout the day on Friday.

Here in the Valley, wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible on Friday.

Gusts will be even higher out west and across southern and southeastern Arizona, where Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings will be in effect.

Damaging wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph will be possible in places like Marana, Oracle, Tucson and Safford as early as this evening.

In the high country, gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible around Flagstaff, Sedona and along I-17 late tonight into Friday morning.

In Mohave County, gusts over 40 mph are possible around Kingman and the Hualapai Mountains today into Friday morning.

Winds will also be strong enough to pick up blowing dust and drop visibility below a mile at times, especially across Pinal County.

Crosswinds will make driving tough, especially for larger vehicles. Secure anything loose in your yard. Some tree damage and power outages are possible too.

We’re also tracking some moisture flowing in that could bring a few spotty showers to central and southern Arizona Saturday and Sunday, with the best chance Saturday afternoon. Most spots will only see a few hundredths of an inch, though. Valley highs will drop into the low to mid 80s Saturday.

Another storm system could bring more rain chances and cooler temperatures to Arizona by the middle of next week. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 3.19" (-2.42" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

