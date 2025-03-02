MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds back down overnight but increase with the next storm on Monday

PHOENIX — February 2025 is going down as one of the warmest Februaries ever in Phoenix!

The average temperature was 66 degrees, tying the 1991 record warmest at Sky Harbor.

As we start off March, temperatures will be dropping as back-to-back storms track through our state.

The first one moved in today, picking up winds across the Valley and beyond. Tonight as it pulls away we will see a few rain and snow showers in the High Country. Minimal impacts are expected with rain or snow accumulation.

Another weak storm will move in Monday, cranking up winds and bringing the chance of rain and snow showers back to our state.

We'll even see a slight chance of isolated showers in the Valley on Monday as temperatures drop into the upper 60s for our highs.

Forecast models are showing another potential storm system later next week, too. Stay tuned for updates on that one as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-1.75" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

