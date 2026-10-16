MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Weather Action Day for high winds across Arizona

PHOENIX — Winds are cranking up across Arizona as we wrap up the week.

Today is an ABC15 Weather Action Day due to high winds.

A Wind Advisory has now been issued for the entire Phoenix metro area from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday. Gusts could top 40 mph at times, picking up dust and limiting visibility.

Wind gusts will be even higher out west and across southern Arizona, where Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings will be in effect.

Damaging wind gusts over 60 mph will be possible in places like Marana, Oracle, Tucson and Safford through early Saturday.

Gusts of 40 to 55 mph are also expected in Flagstaff and across northern Arizona this morning and early afternoon.

Winds will also be strong enough to pick up blowing dust and drop visibility below a mile at times, especially across Pinal County.

Crosswinds will make driving tough, especially for larger vehicles. Secure anything loose in your yard, including Halloween decorations. Some tree damage and power outages are possible too.

We’re also tracking some moisture flowing in that could bring a few spotty showers to central and southern Arizona this weekend into Monday. Most spots will only see a few hundredths of an inch, though.

Another storm system could bring more rain chances and cooler temperatures to Arizona by the middle of next week. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 3.19" (-2.44" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

