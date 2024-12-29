MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmth lingers through the year's end, No Burn continues Sunday

PHOENIX — After a brief cool-down across the state, temperatures are set to rebound and warm up through the end of the year.

High pressure will reestablish itself over the Desert Southwest, ushering in dry and warmer conditions. This high pressure will hold in place for at least the next 7 days.

With high pressure in control and little airflow in the Valley, small particle pollution will remain an issue through the early morning hours. Maricopa County has issued a "No Burn Day" for Sunday and Monday.

Valley highs are forecast to reach the mid-70s on Sunday, and they’ll likely hold steady through next week, including New Year’s Day.

Morning lows in the Valley will remain near to slightly above average in the mid to upper 40s through much of the coming week.

As of December 27, Phoenix’s average monthly temperature sits at 62.7 degrees.

This currently surpasses the previous warmest all-time December record of 61.3 degrees, set in 1980.

With above-average warmth expected to persist a little longer, there’s a strong likelihood we’ll break that record.

Additionally, Phoenix’s average yearly temperature sits at 78.6 degrees.

This currently surpasses the previous all-time yearly record of 77.3 degrees, set in 2017.

This record will likely be broken as well.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.60" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

