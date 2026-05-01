Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up for the weekend across Arizona

We're tracking a storm system moving in this evening that will bring rain chances back to Arizona. The best rain chances tonight will be across southern and southeastern Arizona. In the Valley, there's a slight chance for an evening shower, mainly in the far southeastern part of the Phoenix metro.
Storm system could bring rain to parts of Arizona today
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — High pressure is moving in, sending temperatures soaring over the weekend.

Daytime highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s here in Phoenix with breezy winds at times on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will start to drop next week as another storm system moves in from the west.

Phoenix will fall into the mid 80s by Monday and Tuesday.

Right now, our Valley forecast is still looking mostly dry but we may see a few isolated showers across northern Arizona as that next storm system moves through next week.

More Impact Earth stories:
Salvation Army heat relief

Phoenix Metro News

Where to find heat relief, cooling centers & hydration in the Valley in 2026

abc15.com staff
Kearny.png

Impact Earth

Kearny sees progress one month into strict water restrictions

Josh Kristianto
poster_c20e378b70034127a594d29a7ec68a3d.png

Impact Earth

Phoenix leaders plan for water shortages as Colorado River shrinks 

Jamie Warren

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.47" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Report a typo

We're here to listen