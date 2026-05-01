MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up for the weekend across Arizona

PHOENIX — High pressure is moving in, sending temperatures soaring over the weekend.

Daytime highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s here in Phoenix with breezy winds at times on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will start to drop next week as another storm system moves in from the west.

Phoenix will fall into the mid 80s by Monday and Tuesday.

Right now, our Valley forecast is still looking mostly dry but we may see a few isolated showers across northern Arizona as that next storm system moves through next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.47" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

