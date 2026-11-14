MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up and more sunshine for the second half of your weekend

PHOENIX — We're tracking a brief break from unsettled weather as we wrap up the weekend, with the next storm system headed for Arizona Tuesday.

Sunday will be dry with partly cloudy skies and temps warming back up to more seasonable levels. We'll see another dry day Monday with a high temperatures in the Valley getting a boost to 80 degrees which is slightly warmer than normal for this time of year.

A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Gila River until 11 a.m. Tuesday as water is released from Painted Rock Dam. Farmland and low-water crossings along the river are flooded. Never drive through flooded roads.

An additional round of precipitation and cooler air moves into the Desert Southwest Tuesday.

This one will bring showers and t-storms to the Valley with a rain/snow mix to the High County. Flagstaff could see a dusting of snow with 0.5 inches of accumulation around 7,000ft while at 8,000ft we could see 1-2 inches.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 5.00" (-1.14" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar