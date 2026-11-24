PHOENIX — It's another gorgeous day across Arizona!

Here in the Valley, our forecast will stay mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s through the middle of the week. Look for a few more high clouds on Wednesday.

As high pressure builds in, our dry stretch will continue through Thanksgiving weekend as temperatures run several degrees above normal for this time of year.

Look for highs in the upper 70s across the Phoenix metro area on Thanksgiving Day.

We are also still tracking a Flood Warning for the Gila River below Painted Rock Dam. Water releases from the dam continue to flood farmland and low-water crossings along the river. The warning runs until 3 p.m. Monday, November 30th in southwestern Maricopa County and Yuma County.

We are also keeping an eye on a storm system that could bring rain chances to Arizona by the middle of next week.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 5.09" (-1.25" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

