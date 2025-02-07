MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm weekend ahead for the Phoenix Open!

PHOENIX — Temperatures are dropping out of record territory but remain nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The Valley will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s each day through the weekend, with overnight lows settling in the 40s and 50s.

Strong winds will remain a concern through Friday along the Mogollon Rim and across northeastern Arizona, with gusts up to 40 mph possible in Kingman, Flagstaff and Show Low. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 8 p.m. for the Colorado River Valley in Mohave County, where gusts up to 55 mph could blow around unsecured objects and create pockets of blowing dust, reducing visibility.

In the Valley, winds will stay light, and dry conditions will continue, setting up ideal weather for the Phoenix Open. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, no frost delays and highs in the mid 70s.

Looking ahead, a weak storm system early next week could bring rain and snow showers to parts of Arizona, followed by another system later in the week with the potential for more precipitation. Temperatures will also drop with these storms. Stay tuned for updates as the forecast develops.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.01" (-1.04" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

