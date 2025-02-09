MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm weather continues for Phoenix Open and Super Bowl Sunday

PHOENIX — Although temperatures are no longer in record territory, we are still seeing highs nearly 10 degrees above average. This trend will continue for a couple more days, and then changes will arrive for State 48.

For Super Bowl Sunday, expect temperatures in the Valley to be back in the mid to copper 70s with morning lows down in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Clouds began to build in on Saturday and will remain at play for Sunday, but we won't see any rain. So, the weather is looking fantastic for the final rounds at the Phoenix Open.

Next week, we have two storm systems set to impact the state.

A weak storm system will clip into northern Arizona between Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring temperatures down across the state and possibly 1-2 inches of snow for the Fours Corners region. Snowflakes are also possible also for parts of the Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains.

Then, a stronger storm will approach our state toward the end of next week. This one will drop temperatures more with snow showers in the High Country possibly some rain into the Valley. So, stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.01" (-1.07" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

