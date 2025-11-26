Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm Thanksgiving week in the Valley!

Dry northwest winds and clear skies will help temperatures climb a little higher each afternoon, reaching the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday. Thanksgiving will start on the mild side with lows in the upper 50s, but the holiday afternoon stays dry and warm with temperatures in the upper 70s.
PHOENIX — The warm-up continues as high pressure builds and takes control of our weather pattern this week.

The Territorial Cup forecast looks fantastic with clearing skies and temperatures in the low 70s around kickoff.

Later in the weekend and early next week, temperatures will dip again as another storm system approaches, bringing rain and snow chances back across the state.

Right now, forecast models do not agree on how much rain or snow we will see. We will have more updates as the storm gets closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 8.28" (+1.92" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
