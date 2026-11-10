MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and dry week across Arizona before our next storm system arrives

PHOENIX — We are still dealing with flooding along the Salt River this week as water continues to be released from dams upstream.

A Flood Warning remains in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday for parts of the Salt River through Mesa. The McKellips Road low-water crossing over the Salt River is flooded. So, do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

With high pressure in place this week, our forecast across Arizona is staying dry.

Look for sunny skies and Valley temperatures in the mid 80s through Thursday. That’s several degrees above normal for this time of year. Overnight lows will cool into the upper 50s to low 60s each morning.

By Friday, a storm system will move in from the south, tracking through Baja California and northern Mexico. At the same time, another storm system will be approaching from the Pacific Northwest.

As these storms pass through, rain chances will return to Arizona Friday and Saturday.

Right now, there's a chance of spotty showers in the Valley on Friday and Saturday, with higher rain chances in the mountains and across southern Arizona. Rainfall totals look light, with less than a tenth of an inch expected in the Valley.

Cooler air will move in, too. Expect Valley highs near 80 degrees on Friday and in the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday looks dry before another storm system brings a better chance of rain late Monday into Tuesday next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 5.00" (-1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

