MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and dry week across Arizona before a cooler, unsettled weekend

PHOENIX — High water along the Salt and Gila Rivers could last through the middle of the week as water continues to be released from dams upstream.

Flood Warnings remain in effect until 11 a.m. Monday for parts of the Verde, Salt and Gila Rivers that run through the greater Phoenix area and central Arizona. The McKellips Road low-water crossing over the Salt River is flooded. So, stay out of our local rivers and do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

High pressure builds in this week, keeping things dry across Arizona.

Look for abundant sunshine and Valley highs in the mid 80s each day through Thursday. That’s more than 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows will cool into the upper 50s to low 60s each morning.

Our dry stretch will last through Thursday.

By Friday, a storm system develops off the West Coast and tracks across northern Baja into Sonora, Mexico, Friday night into Saturday.

That southerly track keeps Valley rain chances on the lower side this weekend. Southern Arizona have a slightly better shot at showers.

Cooler air moves in for the weekend as well, with Valley highs dropping into the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Another storm system could bring better rain chances Sunday night into Monday.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 5.00" (-1.07" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

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