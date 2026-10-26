MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and dry through Thursday, then a soggy Halloween weekend ahead

PHOENIX — With our latest storm system now out of the picture, you can expect a stretch of drier, warmer days as we kick off the new week.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s through Thursday, putting highs a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows will be comfortably cool, falling into the upper 50s to low 60s each morning across the Valley.

Clouds move back in by Wednesday, and we could see a river of moisture set up across our region by late week and into the weekend, bringing a surge in rain chances!

Rain chances begin to climb late Thursday night, with more widespread showers and a few thunderstorms likely on Friday. Storms are expected to stay on the weaker side, but downpours could lead to some minor flooding issues.

Rain chances will be more hit and miss on Saturday, but they will increase again Saturday night ahead of an even stronger, wetter storm system moving in on Sunday. Some showers could linger into Monday, especially in eastern Arizona.

While it’s still too early to determine exactly how much rain we’ll see, it’s possible parts of the Valley could pick up more than an inch of rain from Friday through Monday, and we could see more than two inches in some parts of the high country!

This storm will also bring the coolest air of the season so far. Highs drop into the upper 70s Friday and Saturday before falling into the upper 60s to low 70s on Sunday and Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms could impact your Halloween weekend plans, so stay tuned for more updates as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 3.20" (-2.62" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

