MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and dry through Thursday before our next storm systems arrive

PHOENIX — We are still dealing with flooding along the Salt and Gila Rivers this week as water continues to be released from dams upstream.

A Flood Warning remains in effect until 11 a.m. today for parts of the Salt River through Mesa. The McKellips Road low-water crossing over the Salt River is flooded. So, do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

A Flood Warning is also in effect for the Gila River below Painted Rock Dam until 11 a.m. next Tuesday. Water releases from the dam started Tuesday morning and will continue to increase, peaking at 3,000 cubic feet per second. Flooding is expected along farmlands and low-water crossings along the Gila River in western Maricopa County and northeastern Yuma County.

With high pressure in place, our forecast across Arizona is staying dry through Thursday.

Look for sunny skies and Valley temperatures in the mid 80s through Thursday. That’s several degrees above normal for this time of year. Overnight lows will cool to around 60 to the mid 60s each morning.

As we head into the weekend, we are tracking two storm systems set to bring cooler air and chances for rain back to Arizona.

Right now, there’s a chance of spotty showers in the Valley on Friday and Saturday, with higher rain chances in the mountains and across southern Arizona. Rainfall totals look light, with around a tenth of an inch or less expected in the Valley.

Cooler air will move in, too. Expect Valley highs near 80 degrees on Friday and in the low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Another storm system could bring more rain chances Tuesday, with even cooler air moving in next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 5.00" (-1.10" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

