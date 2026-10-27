MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and dry through mid-week before our next storm system moves in

PHOENIX — It’s a beautiful Tuesday across Arizona!

Temperatures are near normal with Valley highs expected in the mid to upper 80s for the next few days.

Overnight lows will be comfortably cool, falling into the low to mid 60s each morning.

Our forecast looks dry through the middle of the week, but we are already tracking the next storm system set to bring rain back to Arizona as we head toward Halloween.

Rain chances begin late Thursday night, with showers and thunderstorms likely on Friday.

We’ll see a bit of a lull on Saturday with only a few hit or miss showers, but more widespread rain is expected to move in on Sunday.

So, with impacts to outdoor activities and the potential to see areas of flooding, Friday and Sunday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days.

Take action now to get ready for these weather changes.

It’s still too early to know exactly how much rain we’ll get, but early indications show the potential of more than an inch of rain Friday through Sunday across parts of the Valley.

Up north, we could see more than two inches of rain in parts of the high country.

We’ll also see chances for a few more showers on Monday, mainly in eastern Arizona, before the forecast dries back out.

This storm will bring a big dose of cool air, too.

Valley highs will drop into the upper 70s Friday and Saturday before falling into the low 70s on Sunday and Monday.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 3.20" (-2.64" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

