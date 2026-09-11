MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Valley storm chances return as temperatures drop

PHOENIX — The area of high pressure that brought another round of extreme heat to Arizona this week is finally breaking down and temperatures will begin to drop as we head into the weekend.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for parts of southwestern Arizona until 8 p.m. tonight.

Even though heat alerts have expired in the Valley, Friday's temperatures will still top 106 degrees in most Valley cities, and overnight lows will only drop into the mid to upper 80s.

The combination of warm overnights and hot afternoons will keep the risk for heat-related illnesses elevated. Make sure to limit your time outside in the heat of the day, stay hydrated and never leave kids or pets inside your vehicles.

Monsoon storm chances will increase on Friday, especially for areas across northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona.

There's also a slight chance of isolated storms in the Valley on Friday, with chances continuing overnight into Saturday morning.

Storm chances clear out on Sunday but will return early next week.

The heat will ease across the state through the weekend as we track a disturbance passing to our north. Temperatures will drop closer to the averages for this time of year, and could fall into the low 100s next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 1.73" (-3.28" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 1.41" (-0.66" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

