MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking a stretch of warmer weather

PHOENIX — Get ready for a stretch of calm and pleasant weather with temperatures well above average to even record-breaking.

Blocking high pressure across the west will keep conditions dry while pushing Valley temperatures roughly 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Phoenix could see temperatures back in the 80s through the rest of the weekend and into the beginning of the week. The 80s look to stick around through at least Tuesday.

The forecast calls for 82 degrees on Tuesday which would break the daily record of 81 degrees set back in 1940.

Typically, the last 80-degree day of the year falls around November 24. However, last year’s occurred on December 17; the latest on record was December 30, 1980.

Beyond Tuesday we will remain dry and very mild with highs near 80 and lows in the lower 50s.

Enjoy the unseasonably warm and dry weather!

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.98" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

