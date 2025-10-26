MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures on the climb, returning to the 90s this week

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Temperatures are heating up once again across Arizona! High pressure building in will send highs Sunday in Phoenix back near the upper 80s. Fortunately we will still have a pleasant morning with lows in the 60s.
PHOENIX — Temperatures are heating up once again across Arizona!

High pressure building in will send highs Sunday in Phoenix back near the upper 80s. Fortunately we will still have a pleasant morning with lows in the 60s.

As the high-pressure system continues building in, it will push temperatures into the low 90s by Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week.

Typically, Phoenix’s last 90-degree day falls around October 30th, though we've seen 90s as late as mid-November, like in 2020.

A slight drop in temperatures is in store just in time for Halloween. It looks like highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with trick-or-treating temps in the 70s.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.68" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
