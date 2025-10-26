MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures on the climb, returning to the 90s this week

PHOENIX — Temperatures are heating up once again across Arizona!

High pressure building in will send highs Sunday in Phoenix back near the upper 80s. Fortunately we will still have a pleasant morning with lows in the 60s.

As the high-pressure system continues building in, it will push temperatures into the low 90s by Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week.

Typically, Phoenix’s last 90-degree day falls around October 30th, though we've seen 90s as late as mid-November, like in 2020.

A slight drop in temperatures is in store just in time for Halloween. It looks like highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with trick-or-treating temps in the 70s.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.68" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

