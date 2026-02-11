MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures dropping throughout the week

PHOENIX — It's a warm start to the week, but cooler air is on the way!

Clouds are moving in and there's a slight chance of a few light showers in parts of our state today.

Here in the Valley, we're tracking a 10 percent chance of a few sprinkles Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will stay warm as highs climb into the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. That's nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Cooler air will move in on Friday as a storm system approaches from the west. That could bring a few rain and snow showers to parts of the state, too.

Early estimates show a snow level around 7,000 feet in elevation, so only the highest elevations will get any.

Temperatures will drop several degrees to end the week, putting Phoenix down in the low 70s on Friday.

High pressure will briefly return, warming us back up into the mid and upper 70s by Valentine's Day weekend.

Then, a stronger storm system will be moving in from the west early next week. That one could bring measurable rain to the Valley and snow to areas over 6,000 feet in elevation.

We'll keep you posted on this one as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.98" from average)

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

