MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures dropping across Arizona

PHOENIX — We are finally drying out after record rainfall over the past few days.

Phoenix has already picked up 3.26 inches of rain this month which is nearly six times what is normal for the entire month of October!

Even without another drop of rain, this will go down as the third wettest October ever on record in Phoenix.

Now, as a storm system passes to our northwest, winds are picking up and temperatures are dropping.

Most of the state will stay dry, but we could see a few spotty showers in Mohave County and up near the Grand Canyon through this morning.

Breezy to windy conditions are back in the forecast by midday Wednesday along the I-40 corridor and the Mogollon Rim.

These winds are ushering in some cooler air and sending temperatures down to around 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Here in the Valley, daytime highs will fall into the upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

High pressure will build in again over the weekend, bringing temperatures back up to the mid 80s across the Phoenix metro area. Normal for this time of year is around 90 degrees.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.86" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

