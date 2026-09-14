MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storms could impact your work week, temperatures stay near normal

PHOENIX — There's plenty of heat and monsoon moisture in place across our state, and as we head into the new week it won't take much to get storms going.

So get ready as storm chances ramp up in Arizona!

Monsoon storms are most likely across northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona in the coming days, but we could see storms in the Valley each day too.

Storms could impact your morning and evening commutes here in the Valley, with storms possible as early as this morning. Storms could redevelop by this afternoon and evening.

We could see several more rounds of storms between Tuesday morning and Thursday evening before drier air begins to move in ahead of the weekend.

Storms that develop will be capable of producing heavy rain and flooding, as well as damaging winds, lightning, hail and blowing dust. So stay weather-aware and remember to avoid driving through flooded roadways or washes.

Temperatures will continue to top out near the averages for this time of year, with Valley highs in the low 100s through Thursday. Overnight lows will cool into the 70s to low 80s across the Valley for much of the week.

Drier air begins to push in Friday, clearing out Valley storm chances through the weekend.

Temperatures will climb by next weekend too, with Valley highs near 105 on Saturday and Sunday.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 1.73" (-3.34" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 1.41" (-0.72" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

