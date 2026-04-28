MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm system could bring rain to parts of Arizona this week

PHOENIX — It's been a cool and breezy start to the week in the Valley, but Tuesday will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 80s across the Phoenix metro area.
We are also tracking a storm system moving in later this week, bringing rain chances to parts of central and southern Arizona.
Here in the Valley, we could see a few spotty showers Thursday and Friday with less than a tenth of an inch of rain likely.
Parts of southern Arizona could pick up around a quarter of an inch of rain.
The heat returns this weekend as Valley temperatures soar into the mid-to-upper 90s.
2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.47" from average)
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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
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