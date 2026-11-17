PHOENIX — We’re tracking a storm system moving into Arizona.

Winds will pick up, temperatures will drop and chances for rain will be back in the forecast today.

Here in the Valley, our best chances for rain will be this morning. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible, too.

Most spots will see less than a tenth of an inch of rain, but isolated areas with heavier downpours could see up to quarter of an inch of rain.

A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Gila River below Painted Rock Dam until 11 a.m. today. Water releases from the dam continue to flood farmland and low-water crossings along the river in Maricopa and Yuma counties.

Winds will pick up today, too. Here in the Valley, gusts could hit 30 mph.

Up north, Wind Advisories are in effect from Prescott to Flagstaff and all across northeastern Arizona from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. today. Southwest winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph with gusts at 40 to 50 mph throughout the day.

Those gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects, so bring lighter-weight items inside or tie them down. Road travel could also be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The high country will see mostly rain out of this storm as the snow level stays above 8,000 feet, but the San Francisco Peaks could get a few inches.

A second, colder storm will pass to our north Thursday night into Friday. That one could bring a light dusting to Flagstaff by Friday morning, which would be the first snowfall of the season.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 5.00" (-1.20" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

