MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances on the rise as temperatures trend down

PHOENIX — Monsoon storm chances are going up across Arizona today and tomorrow as temperatures begin to drop.

Storms will fire up in the heat of the day across the high country and in areas south and east of the Valley first. The Valley could see storms move later this evening and continuing through Monday night.

Storms that develop will bring strong winds, blowing dusts, lightning, pockets of heavy rain and possible flooding.

A Flood Watch is now in effect for all of central and southern Arizona, including the Phoenix Metro for Sunday as heavy rain could quickly lead to areas flash flooding.

Flood Watches are also in effect for northern Arizona Sunday night through Monday night.

Temperatures will also drop in the coming days, falling to 98 degrees by Monday and then low 100s the rest of the week. Overnights will cool into the upper 70s to low 80s the next few mornings.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 1.57" (-3.15" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 1.25" (-0.52" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

