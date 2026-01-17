MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Staying toasty! Is there any break in sight?

PHOENIX — The strong ridge of high pressure centered over the west coast is keeping Arizona dry, sunny, and warm through early next week.

This weekend afternoon, highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s, keeping Valley temperatures about 10 degrees above normal.

However, morning lows will still be quite cool, dipping into the upper 40s across the Valley through the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to gradually drop next week, moving into the low to mid 70s. That is an improvement, but still puts us about 5 degrees above normal.

We'll see passing clouds at times, but our forecast will stay dry through the weekend and into early next week.

This strong ridge of high pressure could break down late next week as a cut off low tries to slide in. This could bring a rain/snow chance for Arizona towards the end of the weekend into next weekend.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.30" from average)

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

