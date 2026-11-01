MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Soaking rain and Flood Watches across Arizona Sunday

PHOENIX — A big fall storm is soaking Arizona to wrap up the Halloween weekend.

The first atmospheric river of the season is pushing record moisture for this time of year into the state.

Flood Watches are in effect through late Sunday night for much of Arizona, including the Phoenix metro area.

Rain moved back into the Valley Saturday night. On Sunday, we’re tracking more widespread, soaking rain across Arizona.

Scattered storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. A few could turn strong with damaging winds. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible around the Valley.

So, with impacts to outdoor activities and the potential to see areas of flooding, Sunday will be another ABC15 Weather Action Day.

Take action to stay safe in the storms. If you hear thunder, head inside. That means lightning is near and it could be deadly.

The Valley could see another 1 to 2 inches of rain on Sunday. Parts of the high country could see 2 to 4 inches, with up to 6 inches possible in spots along the Mogollon Rim.

Rivers, creeks and washes could run high through the middle of the week. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Turn around, don’t drown.

Rain wraps up by Monday morning, leaving behind drier weather for the first week of November.

This storm will bring a big dose of cool air, too. We’ll stay in the low 70s on Sunday, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 3.62" (-2.31" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

