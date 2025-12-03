MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Snow coming to the high country as our Valley forecast stays dry

PHOENIX — It's been a nice to start to December across Arizona.

Temperatures are running right near normal, with Valley highs landing in the mid 60s to low 70s through the week.

Mornings will stay on the chilly side as overnight lows drop into the mid 40s to low 50s around the Phoenix metro.

We’re also keeping an eye on a storm system moving across northern Arizona.

It’s a weak one overall, but it’s still enough to bring some light snow along the Mogollon Rim, plus the White Mountains and the Chuskas, now through early Thursday.

Snow levels sit near 5,000 feet, and most spots will only see an inch or two.

Northerly winds are cranking up as a result of the storm, especially along the Colorado River Valley. Parts of Mohave County are under a Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with gusts pushing 35 to 40 mph around Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City.

Here in the Valley, winds stay light with just a few passing clouds.

High pressure builds back in this weekend and early next week, keeping things dry and warming us right back into the 70s.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 8.28" (+1.73" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

