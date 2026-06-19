MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Slight cool-down heading into Father's Day weekend

PHOENIX — The Valley is drying out and stays that way through the upcoming weekend.

Gusty winds and dry air are raising fire danger across parts of the state, though. A Red Flag Warning is in effect today across northwestern Arizona, where those conditions can turn one small spark into a fast-moving fire.

Hold off on outdoor burning. Don't flick a cigarette out the window, and check your vehicle before hitting the road. Nothing should be dragging underneath that could throw sparks onto dry grass.

That same dry air is also working in our favor on temperatures, trending back toward seasonal averages heading into the weekend.

Father's Day looks sunny and dry, with Phoenix topping out at 106.

High pressure rebuilds over the Desert Southwest next week, sending our numbers right back toward 110 and possibly higher.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.61" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.01" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

