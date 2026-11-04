MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rivers stay high as dry weather settles in

PHOENIX — Flood Warnings remain in effect for some rivers and creeks across Arizona as runoff continues, this includes the Verde, Salt and Gila Rivers through the greater Phoenix area.

Flooding along the Salt River could last through Saturday as SRP continues releasing water from dams upstream.

So, stay out of our local rivers and do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

Our forecast will stay mostly sunny and dry with Valley highs in the upper 70s through Thursday.

Then, high pressure will return and send temperatures into the low 80s by this weekend.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 5.01" (-0.97" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

