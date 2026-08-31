MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Risk of flooding as storm chances continue across Arizona

PHOENIX — Monsoon storm chances are sticking around across Arizona!

The best chance for storms continues through today.

A Flood Watch is now in effect for most of Arizona, including the Phoenix Metro as storms could produce heavy rain that leads to areas flash flooding.

Storms could also produce strong winds, blowing dusts, and dangerous lightning.

As monsoon moisture goes up, temperatures are dropping in the coming days.

We could see Valley highs dip into the 90s on Monday, with near-normal highs in the low 100s for the rest of the week.

Overnights will cool into the upper 70s to low 80s, too.

Things will dry out through mid-week but we could get another boost in moisture by Thursday, bringing storm chances back through the Labor Day weekend.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 1.57" (-3.21" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 1.25" (-0.61" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

