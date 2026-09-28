MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Risk of flooding as rain and storms return to Arizona

PHOENIX — Get ready for some big changes as rain chances ramp up across Arizona over the next several days.

Clouds have moved in and showers have developed across parts of Arizona as moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Odalys streams into the state. Scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms could develop in the Valley and across central Arizona by Sunday night.

Rain and thunderstorm chances ramp up Monday and Tuesday as a storm system moves in from the west and moisture from Hurricane Polo streams in from the south. That combination will fuel our storm chances and bring an increased risk of heavy downpours.

Parts of the Valley could pick up a half inch to an inch of rain, with higher totals in the foothills just north and east of Phoenix.

We could see totals of an inch to two inches of rain in parts of northern and eastern Arizona, with some localized higher amounts possible.

Flood Watches are now in effect for all of Monday and Tuesday for most of Arizona, including the higher terrain surrounding the Valley in Maricopa county. Remember to "Turn Around, Don't Drown" and avoid driving through any flooded roadways or washes.

Valley highs will drop to the 80s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as our rain chances usher in a significant cool down.

Drier air starts moving in by Wednesday, which is last official day of the monsoon season.

As we dry back out, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s by the end of next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 2.16" (-3.13" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 1.84" (-0.51" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar