MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Remnants of Rachel bring wind, storms and a big cool-down to Arizona

PHOENIX — Wind, rain and a major cool-down is coming to Arizona as moisture from the remnants of Rachel moves in.

Sunday and Monday are ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to stay safe in the storm.

Parts of the Valley could pick up a half an inch to an inch of rain through Tuesday.

Flood Watches are in effect across much of northern Arizona through Sunday evening.

Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes, and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded, so do not attempt to drive through them.

We'll see several rounds of rain, a chance of thunderstorms, and high winds across Arizona.

Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect on Sunday across most of the state. Sustained winds could reach 35 mph with peak gusts between 40 and 55 mph, especially in the high country.

We're also going to get a big drop in temperatures!

Valley highs will fall into the 80s by Sunday and continue to cool into the 70s by the middle of next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.73" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

