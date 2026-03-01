MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record warmth for the weekend, but relief is coming

PHOENIX — Phoenix did it again, setting another record and tying the all-time February record high of 92 degrees.

This marks our second 90-degree day in the Valley following the first on Friday. On average, Phoenix doesn’t see its first 90 until late March, so this milestone arrived roughly a month early. While the city did hit the 90s last February, it’s still a rare feat. Phoenix has recorded 90-degree temperatures in February only 9 times.

And the heat isn’t done yet. Phoenix could stay in the 90s through next Monday, putting several daily records at risk of being tied or broken.

Overnight lows are warming up, too. The warmest spots in the Valley are expected to only fall into the 60s through Monday morning.

Relief is on the horizon, but not immediately. Temperatures are expected to ease by the middle to late part of next week as the ridge of high pressure weakens, and a potential storm system tracks through the Great Basin. Even so, the early March outlook keeps Phoenix running warmer than normal.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.26" (-1.48" from average)

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

