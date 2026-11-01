MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rainy Halloween weekend continues with Flood Watches in place

PHOENIX — A big fall storm is impacting Arizona this Halloween weekend.

Flood Watches are in effect through Sunday for much of Arizona, including the Phoenix metro area.

Rain chances are ramping back up Saturday night and impacting Halloween Trick-or-Treating across the Valley.

On Sunday, we're tracking more widespread, soaking rain across Arizona.

So, with impacts to outdoor activities and the potential to see areas of flooding, Sunday will be another ABC15 Weather Action Day.

Take action to stay safe in the storms. If you hear thunder, head inside. That means, lightning is near and it could be deadly.

The Valley could see 1 to 2 inches of rain through Sunday, with 2 to 3 inches in parts of the high country.

On Monday, storms are expected to diminish leaving behind drier weather for the first week of November.

This storm will bring a big dose of cool air, too. We'll drop into the low 70s on Sunday which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

_________________________________________

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 3.20" (-2.69" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar