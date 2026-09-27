MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain threat ramps up as moisture surges into Arizona

PHOENIX — Get ready for some big changes as rain chances ramp up across Arizona over the next several days.

Clouds will move in Saturday night as moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Odalys streams into the state. Scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms could develop in the Valley and across central Arizona by Sunday afternoon and evening.

Rain and thunderstorm chances ramp up Monday and Tuesday as a storm system approaches from the west and moisture from Hurricane Polo moves in, adding fuel to our storm chances and bringing an increased risk of heavy downpours.

Early estimates show that parts of the Valley could pick up a half inch to an inch of rain, with higher totals in the high terrain north and east of Phoenix.

Flood Watches are now in effect from Sunday night to Tuesday night for areas across northern Arizona, and from Monday morning to Tuesday night for areas across southeast Arizona. Remember to "Turn Around, Don't Drown" and avoid trying to drive through any flooded roadways or washes.

Valley highs will drop to the 80s to low 90s on Monday and Tuesday as our rain chances usher in a significant cool down.

Drier air returns by Wednesday, which is last official day of the monsoon season.

As we dry back out, temperatures will climb into the upper 90s by the end of next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 2.16" (-3.11" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 1.84" (-0.51" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar