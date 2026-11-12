MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain chances return to Arizona Friday as stormy pattern sets up

PHOENIX — We are still dealing with flooding along the Gila River this week as water continues to be released from dams upstream.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Gila River below Painted Rock Dam until 11 a.m. next Tuesday. Water releases from the dam started Tuesday morning and will continue to increase, peaking at 3,000 cubic feet per second. Flooding is expected along farmlands and low-water crossings along the Gila River in western Maricopa County and northeastern Yuma County.

With high pressure still in place, Thursday will be our last dry and warm day for a while.

Look for sunny skies and a Valley high in the mid 80s today. That’s several degrees above normal for this time of year.

As we head into the weekend, we are tracking two storm systems set to bring cooler air and chances for rain back to Arizona.

The first system arrives Friday, with a chance of showers in the Valley mainly in the afternoon. Southern and southeastern Arizona will see the best chances for rain and even a few thunderstorms.

A second system moves across northern Arizona on Saturday, bringing another chance of showers to the Valley mainly in the morning. Rainfall totals look light, with only a few hundredths of an inch expected in the Valley.

The high country will see more widespread showers on Saturday, with up to a quarter inch of rain. Snow levels will stay above 8,000 feet, so only the highest peaks will see light snow.

Cooler air will move in, too. Expect Valley highs in the upper 70s Friday and the low to mid 70s over the weekend.

We’ll get a brief break on Sunday and Monday before another, stronger storm system moves in on Tuesday. This one could bring better rain chances to the Valley and a light dusting of snow to Flagstaff.

Highs will drop to around 70 by the middle of next week.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 5.00" (-1.12" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

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