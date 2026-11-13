MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain and storm chances in the Valley this afternoon

PHOENIX — It’s been a warm week in the Valley, but now big changes are headed our way.

We are tracking a series of storms over the next seven days that will bring rain chances, breezes and cooler air to Arizona.

The first storm system arrives Friday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Valley in the afternoon. Watch out for gusty winds, lightning and brief downpours with any of the storms that move in.

A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Gila River until 11 a.m. Tuesday as water is released from Painted Rock Dam. Farmland and low-water crossings along the river are flooded. Never drive through flooded roads.

A second storm system will track across northern Arizona on Saturday, bringing a slight chance of showers to the Valley Saturday morning. Rainfall totals look light, with only a few hundredths of an inch expected.

The high country will see more widespread showers on Saturday, with up to a quarter inch of rain. Snow levels will stay above 8,000 feet, so only the highest peaks will see any snow.

Cooler air will move in, too. Expect Valley highs in the low to mid 70s over the weekend.

We’ll get a break from the rain on Sunday and Monday before the next storm system moves in on Tuesday.

This one could bring more rain to the Valley and even a light dusting of snow to Flagstaff.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 5.00" (-1.14" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

